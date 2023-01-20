Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) closed Thursday at $47.78 per share, down from $47.87 a day earlier. While Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITCI rose by 18.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.00 to $38.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.53% in the last 200 days.

On August 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on July 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ITCI. UBS also rated ITCI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 14, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $59. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ITCI, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Needham’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for ITCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 223.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ITCI is recording an average volume of 634.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.82%, with a gain of 0.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.92, showing growth from the present price of $47.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ITCI has decreased by -0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,256,011 shares of the stock, with a value of $542.75 million, following the sale of -61,277 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ITCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 32,256 additional shares for a total stake of worth $417.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,881,945.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -49,824 position in ITCI. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.58%, now holding 5.16 million shares worth $273.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its ITCI holdings by -9.60% and now holds 4.74 million ITCI shares valued at $250.85 million with the lessened -0.5 million shares during the period. ITCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.