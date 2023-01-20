As of Thursday, Freshpet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRPT) stock closed at $61.43, down from $62.51 the previous day. While Freshpet Inc. has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRPT fell by -30.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.77 to $36.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.88% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 03, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FRPT. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on August 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $69. Atlantic Equities May 20, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FRPT, as published in its report on May 20, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from April 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $135 for FRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Freshpet Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FRPT is recording 614.72K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a gain of 2.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.38, showing growth from the present price of $61.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshpet Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRPT has increased by 2.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,262,890 shares of the stock, with a value of $224.95 million, following the purchase of 104,014 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FRPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 110,831 additional shares for a total stake of worth $220.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,186,480.

During the first quarter, JANA Partners LLC subtracted a -261,507 position in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased an additional 52219.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.42%, now holding 3.72 million shares worth $196.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC increased its FRPT holdings by 242.00% and now holds 2.74 million FRPT shares valued at $144.38 million with the added 1.94 million shares during the period.