As of Thursday, Enel Chile S.A.’s (NYSE:ENIC) stock closed at $2.12, down from $2.14 the previous day. While Enel Chile S.A. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENIC rose by 9.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.28 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.48% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2021, Goldman started tracking Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for ENIC.

Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Investors in Enel Chile S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Enel Chile S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ENIC is recording 570.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.55%, with a loss of -4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.14, showing growth from the present price of $2.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enel Chile S.A. Shares?

The Utilities – Regulated Electric market is dominated by Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) based in the Chile. When comparing Enel Chile S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 766.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Niche Asset Management Ltd.’s position in ENIC has increased by 401.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,363,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.82 million, following the purchase of 6,696,840 additional shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in ENIC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -781,531 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,541,809.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 203,012 position in ENIC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.28%, now holding 3.08 million shares worth $6.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its ENIC holdings by -18.94% and now holds 1.7 million ENIC shares valued at $3.82 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. ENIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.