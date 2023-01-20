KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) closed Thursday at $5.72 per share, down from $5.83 a day earlier. While KNOT Offshore Partners LP has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNOP fell by -64.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.85 to $5.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.25% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) to Sell. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KNOP. Barclays also Downgraded KNOP shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 20, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on January 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KNOP, as published in its report on October 21, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from May 17, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $22 for KNOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

The current dividend for KNOP investors is set at $0.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KNOP is recording an average volume of 396.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.00%, with a loss of -45.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KNOT Offshore Partners LP Shares?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in KNOP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -149,977 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,146,956.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC subtracted a -24,108 position in KNOP. HighTower Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.05%, now holding 0.41 million shares worth $3.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its KNOP holdings by -11.90% and now holds 0.34 million KNOP shares valued at $3.3 million with the lessened 46235.0 shares during the period. KNOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.10% at present.