CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) marked $32.90 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $32.84. While CVR Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 61.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.26 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.62% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On September 15, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) to Peer Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on January 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CVI. Wolfe Research also Upgraded CVI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Credit Suisse December 07, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CVI, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for CVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

CVI currently pays a dividend of $1.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CVR Energy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 53.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 778.69K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CVI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 5.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CVR Energy Inc. Shares?

The USA based company CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing CVR Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 78,521 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,197,993.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 474,471 position in CVI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 47976.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.57%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $59.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CVI holdings by 7.00% and now holds 1.53 million CVI shares valued at $47.87 million with the added 99890.0 shares during the period. CVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.