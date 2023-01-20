A share of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) closed at $8.68 per share on Thursday, down from $8.88 day before. While Repay Holdings Corporation has underperformed by -2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPAY fell by -47.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.69 to $4.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.39% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On November 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RPAY. Citigroup also Downgraded RPAY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Credit Suisse July 22, 2022d the rating to Neutral on July 22, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $15. BTIG Research resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for RPAY, as published in its report on January 26, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for RPAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RPAY is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.27%, with a loss of -1.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.02, showing growth from the present price of $8.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repay Holdings Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in RPAY has decreased by -21.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,655,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $61.62 million, following the sale of -2,084,023 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in RPAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 831,609 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,162,176.

During the first quarter, Westwood Management Corp. added a 1,390,611 position in RPAY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 18540.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.36%, now holding 5.13 million shares worth $41.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RPAY holdings by 8.67% and now holds 4.48 million RPAY shares valued at $36.03 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. RPAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.30% at present.