A share of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) closed at $38.38 per share on Thursday, up from $38.26 day before. While Tenable Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TENB fell by -22.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.61 to $28.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.72% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) to Equal-Weight. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on April 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TENB, as published in its report on April 11, 2022. Needham’s report from December 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for TENB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TENB is registering an average volume of 848.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.93, showing growth from the present price of $38.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TENB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenable Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TENB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TENB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TENB has increased by 5.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,310,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $431.48 million, following the purchase of 616,749 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TENB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -430,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $327.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,581,746.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 355,210 position in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 56.00%, now holding 3.9 million shares worth $148.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its TENB holdings by 9.71% and now holds 3.77 million TENB shares valued at $144.01 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. TENB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.50% at present.