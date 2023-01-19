The share price of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) fell to $4.66 per share on Wednesday from $4.75. While ViewRay Inc. has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRAY fell by -2.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.96 to $2.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2022, Stifel started tracking ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VRAY. B. Riley Securities also rated VRAY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2021. Guggenheim May 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VRAY, as published in its report on May 07, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from March 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for VRAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ViewRay Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRAY is recording an average volume of 785.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.92%, with a gain of 7.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.12, showing growth from the present price of $4.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ViewRay Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Artisan Partners LP’s position in VRAY has increased by 0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,242,918 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.25 million, following the purchase of 44,144 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,752,093.

During the first quarter, Pura Vida Investments LLC subtracted a -204,169 position in VRAY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.62%, now holding 9.55 million shares worth $42.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VRAY holdings by -2.06% and now holds 9.41 million VRAY shares valued at $42.16 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. VRAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.