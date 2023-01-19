Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) closed Wednesday at $3.77 per share, up from $3.72 a day earlier. While Vimeo Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VMEO fell by -74.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.34 to $3.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 15, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VMEO. Cowen also Downgraded VMEO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on September 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $47. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for VMEO, as published in its report on August 09, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from August 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for VMEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vimeo Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VMEO is recording an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a loss of -0.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.80, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VMEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vimeo Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VMEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VMEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VMEO has decreased by -0.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,080,628 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.87 million, following the sale of -103,623 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,296,320.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its VMEO holdings by -34.37% and now holds 9.74 million VMEO shares valued at $33.42 million with the lessened -5.1 million shares during the period. VMEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.