The share price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) fell to $3.42 per share on Wednesday from $3.57. While Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGMO fell by -46.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $2.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.37% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) to Neutral. RBC Capital Mkts also rated SGMO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2021. Guggenheim Initiated an Neutral rating on January 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SGMO, as published in its report on January 06, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for SGMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SGMO is recording an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.77%, with a gain of 1.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in SGMO has increased by 5.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,122,116 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.2 million, following the purchase of 729,797 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SGMO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,212,609 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,532,387.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 929,040 position in SGMO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.77 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.96%, now holding 6.97 million shares worth $21.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management increased its SGMO holdings by 0.24% and now holds 3.79 million SGMO shares valued at $11.9 million with the added 9110.0 shares during the period. SGMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.