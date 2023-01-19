Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) marked $6.04 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $6.42. While Olaplex Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLPX fell by -73.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.48 to $3.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OLPX. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded OLPX shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 19, 2022. JP Morgan October 19, 2022d the rating to Underweight on October 19, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $8. Jefferies October 19, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OLPX, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from October 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OLPX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a loss of -0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $6.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Retail. When comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OLPX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,585,211 additional shares for a total stake of worth $137.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,465,299.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 533,156 position in OLPX. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -5.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -38.25%, now holding 8.31 million shares worth $43.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its OLPX holdings by -6.29% and now holds 7.73 million OLPX shares valued at $40.28 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period.