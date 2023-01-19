Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) marked $3.18 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.09. While Hyliion Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYLN fell by -39.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.21 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.41% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HYLN, as published in its report on November 11, 2021. Barclays’s report from November 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for HYLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HYLN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a gain of 29.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.44, showing growth from the present price of $3.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyliion Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYLN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYLN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HYLN has increased by 1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,958,838 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.64 million, following the purchase of 113,592 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HYLN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 113,748 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,320,778.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 67,336 position in HYLN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.56%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $5.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its HYLN holdings by 15.96% and now holds 1.86 million HYLN shares valued at $4.36 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. HYLN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.90% at present.