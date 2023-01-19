The share price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) fell to $3.71 per share on Wednesday from $3.97. While Grab Holdings Limited has underperformed by -6.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB fell by -38.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.61 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on October 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for GRAB. JP Morgan also Downgraded GRAB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.80 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2022. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GRAB, as published in its report on June 17, 2022. China Renaissance’s report from June 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4.20 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRAB is recording an average volume of 15.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a loss of -0.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.20, showing growth from the present price of $3.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GRAB has increased by 81.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 214,865,297 shares of the stock, with a value of $691.87 million, following the purchase of 96,292,741 additional shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana made another increased to its shares in GRAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 128,914 additional shares for a total stake of worth $461.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 143,359,951.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -31,738,534 position in GRAB. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem sold an additional -106.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -53.46%, now holding 92.5 million shares worth $297.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GRAB holdings by 19.43% and now holds 41.68 million GRAB shares valued at $134.22 million with the added 6.78 million shares during the period. GRAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.00% at present.