The share price of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) fell to $103.58 per share on Wednesday from $106.55. While Bill.com Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -42.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.17 to $89.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.38% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Susquehanna on September 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for BILL. Morgan Stanley also rated BILL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 12, 2022. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $150. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BILL, as published in its report on May 20, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from April 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $284 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BILL is recording an average volume of 1.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 1.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $173.24, showing growth from the present price of $103.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bill.com Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BILL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BILL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BILL has decreased by -22.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,392,297 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.13 billion, following the sale of -2,947,224 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BILL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 138,893 additional shares for a total stake of worth $968.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,891,624.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its BILL holdings by -22.13% and now holds 4.72 million BILL shares valued at $514.67 million with the lessened -1.34 million shares during the period. BILL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.50% at present.