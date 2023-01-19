A share of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) closed at $41.42 per share on Wednesday, down from $42.91 day before. While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has underperformed by -3.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -65.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $128.36 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.00% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on October 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TNDM. Jefferies also rated TNDM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2022. Wells Fargo August 09, 2022d the rating to Underweight on August 09, 2022, and set its price target from $82 to $49. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TNDM, as published in its report on March 02, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TNDM is registering an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.47%, with a loss of -6.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.93, showing growth from the present price of $41.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TNDM has increased by 38.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,956,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $312.71 million, following the purchase of 1,941,708 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TNDM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -180,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $274.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,105,164.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -31,718 position in TNDM. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 1.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 59.50%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $204.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its TNDM holdings by 18.35% and now holds 3.12 million TNDM shares valued at $140.42 million with the added 0.48 million shares during the period.