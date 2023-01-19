Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) closed Wednesday at $33.80 per share, down from $34.40 a day earlier. While Cutera Inc. has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUTR fell by -8.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.38 to $26.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.72% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) to Neutral. A report published by Stephens on December 28, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CUTR. Stephens also rated CUTR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $78 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CUTR, as published in its report on June 02, 2021. Stifel’s report from May 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for CUTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cutera Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -225.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CUTR is recording an average volume of 445.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.52%, with a gain of 13.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.20, showing growth from the present price of $33.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cutera Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUTR has increased by 3.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,518,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.36 million, following the purchase of 86,173 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,770,400.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 138,505 position in CUTR. FIAM LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.94%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $65.63 million.