A share of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) closed at $1.91 per share on Wednesday, up from $1.56 day before. While Cardiff Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 22.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRDF fell by -72.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.75 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2022, William Blair started tracking Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on December 08, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRDF. Maxim Group also rated CRDF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 09, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 22, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CRDF, as published in its report on October 08, 2020.

Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRDF is registering an average volume of 234.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.02%, with a gain of 27.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRDF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardiff Oncology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRDF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRDF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CRDF has increased by 10.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,928,207 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.7 million, following the purchase of 186,392 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 750,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its CRDF holdings by -42.00% and now holds 0.42 million CRDF shares valued at $0.59 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. CRDF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.