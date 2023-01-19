A share of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) closed at $20.92 per share on Wednesday, down from $22.17 day before. While Banco Macro S.A. has underperformed by -5.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMA rose by 44.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.23 to $9.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) to Underweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on September 25, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BMA. Citigroup September 19, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BMA, as published in its report on September 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

It’s important to note that BMA shareholders are currently getting $0.94 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Banco Macro S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BMA is registering an average volume of 217.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.45%, with a gain of 11.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.92, showing growth from the present price of $20.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco Macro S.A. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Banco Macro S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Odey Asset Management LLP’s position in BMA has decreased by -20.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,246,262 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.46 million, following the sale of -329,760 additional shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in BMA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -56,283 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 389,972.

During the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP added a 135,079 position in BMA. Citadel Securities LLC sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -51.51%, now holding 0.12 million shares worth $2.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its BMA holdings by 94.86% and now holds 0.1 million BMA shares valued at $1.69 million with the added 50251.0 shares during the period. BMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.70% at present.