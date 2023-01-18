Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) marked $1.15 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.14. While Affimed N.V. has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFMD fell by -73.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.10 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.75% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AFMD. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on March 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AFMD, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Truist’s report from October 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AFMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Affimed N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AFMD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.36%, with a gain of 6.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.60, showing growth from the present price of $1.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affimed N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. 683 Capital Management LLC’s position in AFMD has increased by 8.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,350,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.35 million, following the purchase of 685,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AFMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.29%.

AFMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.20% at present.