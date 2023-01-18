Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) closed Tuesday at $8.33 per share, down from $8.57 a day earlier. While Groupon Inc. has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRPN fell by -63.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.15 to $6.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) recommending Sell. JP Morgan also Upgraded GRPN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2021. Barclays Initiated an Underweight rating on January 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. DA Davidson resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GRPN, as published in its report on June 17, 2020. UBS’s report from January 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for GRPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Groupon Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -99.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRPN is recording an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.38, showing growth from the present price of $8.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Groupon Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRPN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRPN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Prentice Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GRPN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -198,818 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,506,560.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -337,711 position in GRPN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 36187.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.71%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $11.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its GRPN holdings by 71.16% and now holds 1.18 million GRPN shares valued at $10.1 million with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. GRPN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.40% at present.