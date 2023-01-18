As of Tuesday, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock closed at $34.58, up from $34.00 the previous day. While Cassava Sciences Inc. has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAVA fell by -24.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.49 to $13.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.96% in the last 200 days.

On November 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAVA. Maxim Group also reiterated SAVA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $78. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SAVA, as published in its report on February 16, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

One of the most important indicators of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SAVA is recording 1.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.00%, with a gain of 19.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.75, showing growth from the present price of $34.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cassava Sciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SAVA has decreased by -3.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,220,446 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.59 million, following the sale of -77,929 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SAVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 61,206 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,010,805.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -2,819 position in SAVA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 11309.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.68%, now holding 0.68 million shares worth $20.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its SAVA holdings by -1.54% and now holds 0.35 million SAVA shares valued at $10.23 million with the lessened 5409.0 shares during the period. SAVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.