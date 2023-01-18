A share of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) closed at $9.59 per share on Tuesday, down from $10.76 day before. While Rain Oncology Inc. has underperformed by -10.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAIN fell by -17.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.48 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.40% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RAIN. Goldman also rated RAIN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on July 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RAIN, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Guggenheim’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for RAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RAIN is registering an average volume of 107.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.97%, with a loss of -17.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rain Oncology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its RAIN holdings by 10.43% and now holds 0.81 million RAIN shares valued at $6.47 million with the added 76449.0 shares during the period. RAIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.