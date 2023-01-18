LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) closed Tuesday at $5.44 per share, up from $5.33 a day earlier. While LifeStance Health Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -36.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.25 to $4.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.88% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) to Overweight. UBS also Downgraded LFST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2022. JP Morgan November 09, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 09, 2021, and set its price target from $24 to $12. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LFST, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LFST is recording an average volume of 525.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.95%, with a gain of 9.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.92, showing growth from the present price of $5.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LFST has decreased by -9.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,473,323 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.66 million, following the sale of -2,983,573 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LFST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 809,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,915,380.

During the first quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC added a 15,000 position in LFST. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.34%, now holding 4.64 million shares worth $22.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its LFST holdings by 14.51% and now holds 3.86 million LFST shares valued at $19.05 million with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. LFST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.