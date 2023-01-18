In Tuesday’s session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) marked $4.35 per share, up from $4.00 in the previous session. While Azure Power Global Limited has overperformed by 8.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZRE fell by -71.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.53 to $3.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.37% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On September 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) to Sector Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AZRE. HSBC Securities also Upgraded AZRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 07, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on April 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $42. HSBC Securities September 28, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AZRE, as published in its report on September 28, 2020. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Azure Power Global Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AZRE has an average volume of 355.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.16%, with a loss of -7.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azure Power Global Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,759,647.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 51,090 position in AZRE. GO ETF Solutions LLP purchased an additional 15295.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.10%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $6.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Legal & General Investment Manage increased its AZRE holdings by 163,220.72% and now holds 1.13 million AZRE shares valued at $4.86 million with the added 1.13 million shares during the period. AZRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.60% at present.