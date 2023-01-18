As of Tuesday, Surrozen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRZN) stock closed at $0.65, up from $0.62 the previous day. While Surrozen Inc. has overperformed by 4.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRZN fell by -87.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.82 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on September 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRZN. Stifel also rated SRZN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2021.

Analysis of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

One of the most important indicators of Surrozen Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SRZN is recording 754.08K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.79%, with a loss of -4.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRZN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surrozen Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Stanford Management Co. increased its SRZN holdings by 3,102.92% and now holds 0.78 million SRZN shares valued at $0.46 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. SRZN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.10% at present.