Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) closed Tuesday at $1.33 per share, up from $1.26 a day earlier. While Spire Global Inc. has overperformed by 5.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPIR fell by -47.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.52 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.99% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPIR. Raymond James also rated SPIR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2022. CJS Securities Initiated an Market Outperform rating on March 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SPIR, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for SPIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Spire Global Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SPIR is recording an average volume of 414.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.32%, with a gain of 29.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spire Global Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SPIR has increased by 5.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,758,414 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.53 million, following the purchase of 324,089 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPIR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 307,788 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,978,593.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 18,303 position in SPIR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.90%, now holding 1.9 million shares worth $1.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. decreased its SPIR holdings by -3.55% and now holds 0.98 million SPIR shares valued at $0.94 million with the lessened 36064.0 shares during the period. SPIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.10% at present.