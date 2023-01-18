Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) marked $0.56 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.49. While Aprea Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 14.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APRE fell by -78.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.65 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.16% in the last 200 days.

On December 28, 2020, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) to Neutral. A report published by Berenberg on December 16, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for APRE. JP Morgan also rated APRE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2020. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Neutral rating on June 22, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for APRE, as published in its report on April 21, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $33 for APRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

In order to gain a clear picture of Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -562.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 191.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APRE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.18%, with a gain of 21.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aprea Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in APRE has decreased by -11.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 309,598 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.1 million, following the sale of -41,310 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in APRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -39,222 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93748.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 283,226.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -29,213 position in APRE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 1038.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.56%, now holding 0.18 million shares worth $60920.0. APRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.70% at present.