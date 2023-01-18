GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) closed Tuesday at $4.78 per share, up from $4.66 a day earlier. While GrowGeneration Corp. has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRWG fell by -51.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.79 to $2.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on March 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRWG. Craig Hallum also Downgraded GRWG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel November 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GRWG, as published in its report on November 12, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for GRWG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GrowGeneration Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRWG is recording an average volume of 2.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a gain of 16.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.41, showing growth from the present price of $4.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRWG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrowGeneration Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRWG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRWG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s position in GRWG has decreased by -9.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,702,509 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.51 million, following the sale of -399,290 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GRWG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 60,494 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,501,792.

During the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC subtracted a -132,269 position in GRWG. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.58%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $9.17 million. GRWG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.