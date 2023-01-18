GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) marked $3.94 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.12. While GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has overperformed by 26.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GP fell by -43.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.34 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.47% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GP. Maxim Group also rated GP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2020. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on September 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $25.

Analysis of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 155.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.60%, with a gain of 88.52% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

