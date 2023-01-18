A share of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) closed at $10.11 per share on Tuesday, up from $8.82 day before. While Ebang International Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 14.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBON fell by -65.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.40 to $2.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.82% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EBON is registering an average volume of 84.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.73%, with a gain of 62.54% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ebang International Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in EBON has increased by 25.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 78,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.23 million, following the purchase of 15,820 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in EBON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.50%.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its EBON holdings by -51.06% and now holds 6000.0 EBON shares valued at $17460.0 with the lessened 6261.0 shares during the period. EBON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.10% at present.