Currently, Treasure Global Inc.’s (TGL) stock is trading at $1.90, marking a gain of 4.97% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -90.40% below its 52-week high of $19.80 and 25.83% above its 52-week low of $1.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.62% below the high and +27.15% above the low.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

As well, it is important to consider TGL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.43.TGL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.41, resulting in an 4.57 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Treasure Global Inc. (TGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 28.00% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.04% of its stock and 0.06% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Micro Cap ETF holding total of 6919.0 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13976.0.

An overview of Treasure Global Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) traded 409,977 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7510 and price change of +0.08. With the moving average of $1.8386 and a price change of +0.14, about 191,511 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TGL’s 100-day average volume is 168,286 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.1370 and a price change of -2.96.