In the current trading session, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) stock is trading at the price of $1.04, a gain of 19.65% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -78.70% less than its 52-week high of $4.88 and 103.58% better than its 52-week low of $0.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.92% below the high and +99.78% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TKAT’s SMA-200 is $1.4939.

It is also essential to consider TKAT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 15.82 for the last year.TKAT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.41, resulting in an 0.43 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT): Earnings History

If we examine Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2018, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23, beating the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.28, resulting in a -560.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2018, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of -$0.28 and a surprise of -560.00%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.80% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.05% of its stock and 1.20% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 77795.0 shares that make 0.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.13 million.

The securities firm Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 76000.0 shares of TKAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.31%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.13 million.

An overview of Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) traded 96,950 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6512 and price change of +0.32. With the moving average of $0.7281 and a price change of +0.18, about 64,516 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TKAT’s 100-day average volume is 84,363 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9084 and a price change of -0.66.