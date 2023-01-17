The share price of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) rose to $0.58 per share on Friday from $0.56. While VEON Ltd. has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON fell by -65.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.71 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.96% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VEON, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of VEON Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 98.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VEON is recording an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a gain of 19.96% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Telecom Services sector, VEON Ltd. (VEON) is based in the Netherlands. When comparing VEON Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Shah Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VEON during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,537,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 85,639,026.

VEON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.40% at present.