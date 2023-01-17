EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) closed Friday at $5.04 per share, up from $4.95 a day earlier. While EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EYPT fell by -53.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.41 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.45% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on March 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated EYPT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2021. B. Riley FBR April 06, 2020d the rating to Neutral on April 06, 2020, and set its price target from $4 to $1. Laidlaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EYPT, as published in its report on November 04, 2019.

Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EYPT is recording an average volume of 180.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.39%, with a gain of 54.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.33, showing growth from the present price of $5.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EYPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EYPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EYPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Franklin Advisers, Inc.’s position in EYPT has increased by 2.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,568,115 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.49 million, following the purchase of 155,426 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,370,506.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EYPT holdings by 5.97% and now holds 1.46 million EYPT shares valued at $5.12 million with the added 82417.0 shares during the period. EYPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.