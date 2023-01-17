As of Friday, Dada Nexus Limited’s (NASDAQ:DADA) stock closed at $14.00, up from $13.47 the previous day. While Dada Nexus Limited has overperformed by 3.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DADA rose by 13.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.92 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 106.73% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DADA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded DADA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Morgan Stanley September 23, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DADA, as published in its report on September 23, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DADA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dada Nexus Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DADA is recording 1.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.36%, with a gain of 17.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.38, showing decline from the present price of $14.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DADA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dada Nexus Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DADA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DADA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in DADA has decreased by -0.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,431,736 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.8 million, following the sale of -14,743 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,613,268.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -108,547 position in DADA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.55%, now holding 2.98 million shares worth $20.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its DADA holdings by 10.22% and now holds 2.04 million DADA shares valued at $14.19 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. DADA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.