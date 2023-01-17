Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) closed Friday at $0.23 per share, up from $0.20 a day earlier. While Benitec Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 15.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNTC fell by -91.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.05 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.76% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 20, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BNTC. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 31, 2015, but set its price target from $23 to $14. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for BNTC, as published in its report on September 16, 2015.

Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -203.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BNTC is recording an average volume of 600.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.97%, with a gain of 24.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Benitec Biopharma Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 10,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.7 million, following the purchase of 10,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

BNTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.40% at present.