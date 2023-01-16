As of Friday, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock closed at $1.01, down from $1.02 the previous day. While Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPRT fell by -54.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.73 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.54% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 24, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WPRT. Lake Street also Upgraded WPRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2019. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WPRT, as published in its report on September 20, 2018. Lake Street’s report from November 15, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WPRT is recording 582.91K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 15.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

WPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.23% at present.