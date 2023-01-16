West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) marked $250.70 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $248.09. While West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WST fell by -37.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $424.00 to $206.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.21% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on November 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WST. BofA Securities also Downgraded WST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 28, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $350. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for WST, as published in its report on October 14, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from July 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $280 for WST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

WST currently pays a dividend of $0.76 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 761.73K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a gain of 7.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $280.62, showing growth from the present price of $250.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares?

The USA based company West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is one of the biggest names in Medical Instruments & Supplies. When comparing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WST has increased by 1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,619,018 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.03 billion, following the purchase of 91,369 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 66,940 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.05 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,460,101.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -2,377,451 position in WST. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 7565.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.23%, now holding 3.33 million shares worth $784.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its WST holdings by -4.25% and now holds 2.62 million WST shares valued at $616.71 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. WST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.50% at present.