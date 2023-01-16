In Friday’s session, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) marked $83.14 per share, down from $83.56 in the previous session. While W. P. Carey Inc. has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPC rose by 3.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.63 to $67.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.78% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Evercore ISI on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for WPC. JMP Securities also rated WPC shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 10, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $90. BofA Securities January 20, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WPC, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $89 for WPC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

With WPC’s current dividend of $4.26 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

W. P. Carey Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WPC has an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.80%, with a gain of 3.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.30, showing growth from the present price of $83.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WPC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze W. P. Carey Inc. Shares?

REIT – Diversified giant W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing W. P. Carey Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WPC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WPC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WPC has increased by 1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,545,133 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.15 billion, following the purchase of 294,188 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WPC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 109,496 additional shares for a total stake of worth $741.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,492,144.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 300,690 position in WPC. JPMorgan Investment Management, I sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.04%, now holding 5.68 million shares worth $443.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its WPC holdings by 5.29% and now holds 3.35 million WPC shares valued at $262.06 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. WPC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.