A share of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) closed at $164.24 per share on Friday, up from $162.57 day before. While Veeva Systems Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEEV fell by -31.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $241.93 to $151.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.98% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Barclays Upgraded Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) to Overweight. A report published by Cowen on December 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for VEEV. Needham also reiterated VEEV shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $180. JP Morgan October 19, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VEEV, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $220 for VEEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Veeva Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VEEV is registering an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.75%, with a gain of 2.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $210.64, showing growth from the present price of $164.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VEEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veeva Systems Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Health Information Services market, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is based in the USA. When comparing Veeva Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in VEEV has decreased by -18.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,347,309 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.15 billion, following the sale of -3,067,034 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VEEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 115,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.1 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,992,441.

During the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP added a 563,361 position in VEEV. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.13%, now holding 5.92 million shares worth $955.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VEEV holdings by 0.80% and now holds 5.47 million VEEV shares valued at $882.2 million with the added 43626.0 shares during the period. VEEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.