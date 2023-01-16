Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) closed Friday at $151.52 per share, up from $150.52 a day earlier. While Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VAC fell by -10.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $173.44 to $110.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.02% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on June 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VAC. Credit Suisse also rated VAC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2020. JP Morgan August 20, 2019d the rating to Overweight on August 20, 2019, and set its price target from $98 to $118. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VAC, as published in its report on March 20, 2019. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

The current dividend for VAC investors is set at $2.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VAC is recording an average volume of 412.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a gain of 8.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $185.00, showing growth from the present price of $151.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Shares?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Resorts & Casinos market. When comparing Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 997.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VAC has decreased by -1.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,413,970 shares of the stock, with a value of $459.49 million, following the sale of -56,324 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in VAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -197,026 additional shares for a total stake of worth $398.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,961,636.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. added a 191,995 position in VAC. Senvest Management LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.16%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $307.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its VAC holdings by -1.23% and now holds 1.87 million VAC shares valued at $251.24 million with the lessened 23266.0 shares during the period. VAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.30% at present.