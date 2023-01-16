The share price of TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) fell to $11.30 per share on Friday from $11.62. While TIM S.A. has underperformed by -2.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIMB rose by 3.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.12 to $10.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.32% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TIMB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TIM S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TIMB is recording an average volume of 572.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.72%, with a loss of -0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.52, showing growth from the present price of $11.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TIM S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Telecom Services sector, TIM S.A. (TIMB) is based in the Brazil. When comparing TIM S.A. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -61.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TIMB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TIMB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pictet Asset Management SA’s position in TIMB has decreased by -13.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,355,447 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.44 million, following the sale of -381,088 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another decreased to its shares in TIMB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.33%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its TIMB holdings by 8.40% and now holds 0.78 million TIMB shares valued at $9.12 million with the added 60662.0 shares during the period. TIMB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.00% at present.