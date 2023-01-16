Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) closed Friday at $6.41 per share, up from $6.08 a day earlier. While Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited has overperformed by 5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDO rose by 102.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.99 to $2.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.38% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) to Outperform. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on March 25, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for INDO. Aegis Capital also rated INDO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 12, 2020.

Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INDO is recording an average volume of 374.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a gain of 27.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 38,493 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.18 million, following the purchase of 38,493 additional shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in INDO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 218.65%.

INDO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.62% at present.