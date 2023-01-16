As of Friday, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock closed at $13.77, up from $13.48 the previous day. While Healthcare Services Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCSG fell by -24.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.54 to $11.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.31% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for HCSG. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on June 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Robert W. Baird July 23, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HCSG, as published in its report on July 23, 2020. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

Investors in Healthcare Services Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.86 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HCSG is recording 482.70K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a gain of 5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.58, showing decline from the present price of $13.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthcare Services Group Inc. Shares?

The Medical Care Facilities market is dominated by Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) based in the USA. When comparing Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 49.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HCSG has decreased by -1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,849,521 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.19 million, following the sale of -202,163 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HCSG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -235,518 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,026,827.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -26,986 position in HCSG. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional 9400.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.22%, now holding 4.21 million shares worth $50.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its HCSG holdings by 33.86% and now holds 3.17 million HCSG shares valued at $38.01 million with the added 0.8 million shares during the period.