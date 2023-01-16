Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) closed Friday at $352.91 per share, up from $349.61 a day earlier. While Everest Re Group Ltd. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RE rose by 24.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $361.67 to $244.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.36% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Jefferies on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RE. Wolfe Research also rated RE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $330 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2021. Citigroup June 18, 2021d the rating to Neutral on June 18, 2021, and set its price target from $287 to $270. Deutsche Bank March 29, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RE, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from March 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $316 for RE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)

The current dividend for RE investors is set at $6.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RE is recording an average volume of 316.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $365.60, showing growth from the present price of $352.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Everest Re Group Ltd. Shares?

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Reinsurance market. When comparing Everest Re Group Ltd. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -338.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RE has increased by 1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,735,644 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.57 billion, following the purchase of 54,035 additional shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners Global Investors, made another increased to its shares in RE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 181,309 additional shares for a total stake of worth $857.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,587,523.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,324 position in RE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 9863.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.53%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $623.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its RE holdings by 5.60% and now holds 1.72 million RE shares valued at $571.41 million with the added 91542.0 shares during the period. RE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.