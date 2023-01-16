As of Friday, Patterson Companies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDCO) stock closed at $28.63, up from $28.39 the previous day. While Patterson Companies Inc. has overperformed by 0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDCO rose by 0.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.29 to $23.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.87% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for PDCO. Credit Suisse also rated PDCO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 01, 2021. Piper Sandler June 17, 2021d the rating to Overweight on June 17, 2021, and set its price target from $34 to $44. Guggenheim November 10, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PDCO, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from July 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $22 for PDCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

Investors in Patterson Companies Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Patterson Companies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PDCO is recording 713.35K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.01%, with a gain of 1.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.85, showing growth from the present price of $28.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patterson Companies Inc. Shares?

The Medical Distribution market is dominated by Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) based in the USA. When comparing Patterson Companies Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 12.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDCO has increased by 1.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,887,900 shares of the stock, with a value of $249.13 million, following the purchase of 144,373 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PDCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.54%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -229,462 additional shares for a total stake of worth $246.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,797,448.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -4,188,162 position in PDCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 37202.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.93%, now holding 4.02 million shares worth $112.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its PDCO holdings by -4.43% and now holds 2.94 million PDCO shares valued at $82.32 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. PDCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.00% at present.