Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) closed Friday at $420.92 per share, up from $416.72 a day earlier. While Deckers Outdoor Corporation has overperformed by 1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DECK rose by 23.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $419.09 to $212.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.33% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DECK. Wedbush also Upgraded DECK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $410 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 15, 2022. Jefferies August 01, 2022d the rating to Hold on August 01, 2022, and set its price target from $350 to $300. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for DECK, as published in its report on June 27, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $450 for DECK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DECK is recording an average volume of 426.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.84%, with a gain of 5.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $423.07, showing growth from the present price of $420.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DECK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Deckers Outdoor Corporation Shares?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Footwear & Accessories market. When comparing Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DECK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DECK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DECK has decreased by -1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,788,215 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.51 billion, following the sale of -43,958 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DECK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.81%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -69,158 additional shares for a total stake of worth $955.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,394,263.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -58,036 position in DECK. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 5919.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.57%, now holding 1.04 million shares worth $414.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its DECK holdings by -41.22% and now holds 0.75 million DECK shares valued at $297.57 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period.