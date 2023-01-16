A share of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) closed at $33.56 per share on Friday, up from $33.20 day before. While Steven Madden Ltd. has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHOO fell by -20.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.04 to $26.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.03% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) to Neutral. A report published by CL King on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SHOO. Loop Capital January 11, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SHOO, as published in its report on January 11, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $56 for SHOO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

It’s important to note that SHOO shareholders are currently getting $0.84 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Steven Madden Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SHOO is registering an average volume of 844.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a gain of 7.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.25, showing growth from the present price of $33.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHOO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steven Madden Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Footwear & Accessories market, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is based in the USA. When comparing Steven Madden Ltd. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHOO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHOO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHOO has decreased by -0.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,875,617 shares of the stock, with a value of $347.58 million, following the sale of -72,128 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHOO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 77,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $262.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,205,814.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,297,441 position in SHOO. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.70%, now holding 4.88 million shares worth $156.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SHOO holdings by -0.29% and now holds 2.61 million SHOO shares valued at $83.46 million with the lessened 7547.0 shares during the period. SHOO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.60% at present.