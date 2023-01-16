Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) closed Friday at $114.39 per share, down from $114.47 a day earlier. While Westlake Corporation has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WLK rose by 10.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.19 to $81.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WLK. Goldman also rated WLK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2022. UBS October 06, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 06, 2022, and set its price target from $92 to $95. Citigroup October 05, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for WLK, as published in its report on October 05, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from September 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for WLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Westlake Corporation (WLK)

The current dividend for WLK investors is set at $1.43 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Westlake Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WLK is recording an average volume of 842.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.21%, with a gain of 5.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.79, showing decline from the present price of $114.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Westlake Corporation Shares?

Westlake Corporation (WLK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Westlake Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WLK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WLK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in WLK has increased by 18.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,468,553 shares of the stock, with a value of $355.67 million, following the purchase of 549,011 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WLK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -274,974 additional shares for a total stake of worth $334.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,263,189.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. added a 169,460 position in WLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.10%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $219.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its WLK holdings by 1.08% and now holds 2.02 million WLK shares valued at $207.3 million with the added 21674.0 shares during the period. WLK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.10% at present.