Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) marked $117.95 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $118.33. While Camden Property Trust has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPT fell by -30.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $175.69 to $107.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.52% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) to Buy. A report published by UBS on December 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CPT. Goldman also Downgraded CPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $158 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 17, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $192. BofA Securities September 27, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CPT, as published in its report on September 27, 2021. Goldman’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $172 for CPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

CPT currently pays a dividend of $3.76 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Camden Property Trust’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 882.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.01%, with a gain of 3.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $137.29, showing growth from the present price of $117.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Camden Property Trust Shares?

The USA based company Camden Property Trust (CPT) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Residential. When comparing Camden Property Trust shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CPT has increased by 2.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,030,085 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.91 billion, following the purchase of 355,861 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another increased to its shares in CPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,758,386 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,319,751.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 19,992 position in CPT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 54748.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.80%, now holding 6.77 million shares worth $757.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CPT holdings by 0.13% and now holds 2.33 million CPT shares valued at $260.97 million with the added 3124.0 shares during the period. CPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.